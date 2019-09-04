14-y-o Abigail Gordon of Spanish Town missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Fourteen -year-old Abigail Gordon of Batik Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine has been reported missing since Saturday, August 24.

Reports are that Abigail was last seen leaving home for an unknown address about 4:00 pm and she has not been seen or heard from since.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Anyone knowing Abigail's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.