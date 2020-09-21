14-y-o Alyssa Thompson missing since July

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's help to locate 14-year-old Alyssa Thompson of Bercombe Avenue, Vineyard Town, Kingston 3 who has been missing since Thursday, July 30.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

According to the police, Alyssa was last seen at home about 10:00 pm. However, her mode of dress at the time she went missing has not been confirmed. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Alyssa's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Vineyard Town Police at (876) 922-3184, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.