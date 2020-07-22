14-y-o Anna-lise Forbes missing

ST ANN, Jamaica –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Anna-lise Forbes of Seville Heights, St Ann's Bay, who has been missing since Thursday, June 18.

She is of brown complexion and stout build.

Reports from the St Ann Police are that Anna-lise was last seen in St Ann's Bay in the parish.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anna-lise Forbes is being asked to contact the St Ann's Bay Police at 876-972-2211, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.