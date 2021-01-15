14-y-o Careem Bishop reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Careem Bishop, of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Tuesday, January 12, 2020.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 132 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Careem was last seen at home, about 5:30 pm wearing a white blouse and black shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Careem Bishop is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.