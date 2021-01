14-y-o Christina Forbes of Jones Town missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Christina Forbes ofUpper Second Street, Kingston 12whohas been missing since Friday, January 15.Christina isof brown complexion, slim buildand is aboutfive feet two inches tall.

Reports from the Trench Town Police are that Christina was last seen at homeabout 9:30 am wearing a pink dress and apair ofmulti-coloured slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christina is being asked to contact the Trench TownPolice at(876) 948-8243, Police 119emergencynumber or the nearest police station.

Nophotograph of Christina was available at the time of this publication.