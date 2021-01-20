14-y-o Christina Forbes of Jones Town missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Christina Forbes of Upper Second Street, Kingston 12 who has been missing since Friday, January 15. Christina is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet two inches tall.
Reports from the Trench Town Police are that Christina was last seen at home about 9:30 am wearing a pink dress and a pair of multi-coloured slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christina is being asked to contact the Trench Town Police at (876) 948-8243, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Christina was available at the time of this publication.
