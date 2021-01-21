14-y-o Claudia Thompson missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Claudia Thompson of Blenheim Road, Waterford St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, January 19.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about five feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport police are that about 3:00 pm, Claudia was last seen in the Waterford Parkway area. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Claudia Thompson is being asked to contact the Bridgeport police at (876) 988-2647, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.