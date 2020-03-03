14-y-o Djane Walker of Portmore missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Djane Walker of Keith Avenue in Portmore, St Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, February 29.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 6 feet tall, the police have reported.

The police said that Djane was last seen at home about 4:30 pm, wearing a white blouse and a blue tunic.

Anyone knowing Djane's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Portmore Police Station at (876) 949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.