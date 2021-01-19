14-y-o Jenell Hayles missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jenell Hayles of Slipe Road, Kingston 5 who has been missing since Saturday, January 16.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about five feet four inches tall.

Reports from the Cross Roads police are that about 4:30 pm, Jenell was last seen at home wearing a yellow dress with white stripes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Jenell's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Cross Roads police at (876) 926-6657, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.