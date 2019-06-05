14-y-o Jerome Samuels of Bull Bay missing

ST ANDREW Jamaica — Fourteen-year-old Jerome Samuels of Bull Bay, St Andrew has been reported missing since Monday, June 3.

Jerome is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that Jerome was last seen at school about 11:30 am. His mode of dress at the time he went missing was a khaki shirt and pants with a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing Jerome's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.