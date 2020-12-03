14-y-o Jhenella Williams last seen at taxi stand

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jhenella Williams of Mount Clair Heights in May Pen, Clarendon who has been reported missing.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 5 inches.

Reports from the New Kingston police are that Jhenella was last seen about 1:15 pm yesterday at a taxi stand dressed in a white t-shirt, blue distressed denim and black Nike slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jhenella Williams is being asked to contact the New Kingston police at (876) 926-3508, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.