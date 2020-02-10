14-y-o Kelly Evans missing

KINGSON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 14-year-old Kelly Evans, a student of Simpson Road, Rockfort, in Kingston 2, who has been reported missing since Saturday, February 8.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

According to the police, about 5:30 pm, Kelly was last seen at home dressed in a multi-coloured jumper and a pair of pink and white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kelly Evans is being asked to contact the Rockfort Police at 876-922-2941, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.