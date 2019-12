14-y-o Kelly Evans of Kingston 2 missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica –Fourteen-year-old Kelly Evans, of Simpson Road, Kingston 2 has reported been missing since Monday, December 23.

Kelly is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 2 inchestall.

Reports from the Rockfort Police are that Kelly was last seen at homeabout 4:00 pmdressed in a bluejumper suit.

Anyone knowingKelly'swhereaboutsis being asked to contact the Rockfort Police at 876-922-2941, Police119 emergency number or the nearest police station.