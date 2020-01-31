14-y-o Kimone Powell missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kimone Powell, otherwise called 'Silly', of Daffodil Avenue, Kingston 13, who has been missing since Wednesday, January 29.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 11 inches tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Kimone was last seen at home about 10:00 am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimone Powell is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.