14-y-o Kimone Powell missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kimone Powell of Daffodil Avenue, Kingston 13, who has been reported missing since Thursday, February 6.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Police reports are that about 12:00 pm, Kimone was last seen at home dressed in a red and black sweat top and leggings. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimone Powell is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.