14-y-o Kingston 20 girl, Alaiyha Jennings, missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Alaiyha Jennings of Emerson Avenue, Kingston 20, who has been missing since early this morning, Saturday, September 7.

Alaiyha is of brown complexion, slim build and is about four feet tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Alaiyha was last seen at home about 6:00 am. Her mode of dress is unknown at this time.

Anyone knowing Alaiyha's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.