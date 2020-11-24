14-y-o Loranzo Reynolds missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Loranzo Reynolds of Georges Lane, Kingston who has been missing since Monday.

He is of brown complexion, stout build and about 5 feet tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that Loranzo was last seen at home about 1:00 pm, and has not been heard from since. All attempts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Loranzo Reynolds is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-8860, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Loranzo Reynolds was available at the time of this publication.