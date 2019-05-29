14-y-o Sanaya Dubidad reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fourteen-year-old Sanaya Dubidad, of Nathan Street, Kingston 13 has been reported missing since last night Tuesday, May 28.

Shanaya is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Trench Town police are that Shanaya was last seen at home about 11:00 pm wearing a plaid dress.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanaya is being asked to contact the Trench Town Police at 876- 948-8243, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.