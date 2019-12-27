14-y-o Sashanelle Hinds missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sashanelle Hinds who has been missing since December 26.

She is of dark complexion and medium build.

Police reports are that Sashanelle was last seen in Half Way Tree about 7:30 pm dressed in an orange blouse, black pants and black-neon-orange shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashanelle is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police Station at 876-924-1421, police119 emergency number or the nearest police station.