14-y-o Sashay Wellington missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sashay Wellington of McCooks Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, December 24.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 2:00 pm, Sashay was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashay Wellington is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Sashay Wellington was made available at the time of this publication.