14-y-o Seleta Stewart is missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Seleta Stewart otherwise called Moji, of Hendon, Norwood, St James who has been missing since Saturday, November 14.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Montego Hills police are that Seleta was last seen at home about 11:00 am. At the time, she was wearing a red blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile, they said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Seleta Stewart is being asked to contact the Montego Hills police at (876) 952-8626, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.