14-y-o Shaniel Bethune missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shaniel Bethune, otherwise called 'Shan' or 'Shanny', of Strathmore Drive, Spanish Town, who has been missing since Tuesday.

She is of a brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 8:30 am, Shaniel was last seen at home. She has not been heard from since and her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaniel Bethune is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.