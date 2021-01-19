14-y-o Sherece Gray of Clarendon missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Sherece Gray of Rowe Town district, Clarendon who has been missing since yesterday.

Sherece is of dark complexion, medium build and about five feet tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that she was last seen at home about 7:15 pm. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sherece is being asked to contact the May Pen police at (876) 986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.