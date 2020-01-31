14-y-o St Catherine girl, Danisha Bryan, missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Danisha Bryan, of Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been reported missing since Thursday, January 30.

Danisha is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town are that Danisha was last seen at home dressed in her school uniform — a white blouse, a burgundy tunic and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing Danisha's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.