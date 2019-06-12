14-y-o St Mary girl Keresha Mills reported missing

ST MARY, Jamaica — Fourteen-year-old Keresha Mills of Oxford district, Free Hill in St Mary has been reported missing since yesterday, Tuesday, June 11.

Keresha is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that Keresha was last seen at school about 8:40 am wearing a burgundy tunic, yellow blouse and a pair of brown shoes.

Anyone knowing Keresha's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.