14-y-o Talicia Gayle of Old Harbour missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Talicia Gayle of Davis district in Old Harbour, St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, February 16.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about five feet five inches tall.

The police said that Talicia was last seen at home about 4:00 pm, wearing a floral blouse and red tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Talicia's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.