14-y-o Tishana Green of Spanish Town missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tishana Green of Jones Avenue, Spanish Town in St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, January 8.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about five feet three inches tall.

Police reports indicate that about 5:30 am, Tishana was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tishana is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at (876)984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tishana was available at the time of this publication.