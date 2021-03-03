14-y-o mother, two-month-old daughter missing
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Fourteen-year-old Allison Laing and her two-month-old daughter, Akeceya Kerr, of a Hope View Avenue address in Linstead, St Catherine have been reported missing since Sunday, February 28.
Allison is of dark complexion, medium build and is about five feet three inches tall.
Reports from the Linstead Police are that Allison and Akeceya were last seen at home about 2:00 pm. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact Allison have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Allison and Akeceya is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at (876) 985-2285, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
