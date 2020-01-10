14-year-old, Jahmilla Biersay missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's help to locate 14-year-old Jahmilla Biersay of Temple Hall, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, January 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 144 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

According to the police, Jahmilla was last seen in Lawrence Tavern square about 5:30 pm dressed in her school uniform of a yellow blouse, blue tunic, and a pair of black shoes.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jahmilla Biersay is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.