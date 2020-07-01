14-year-old Akalia Fuller missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Akalia Fuller, a student of Golden Meadows, Stony Hill in St Andrew, who has been missing since June 13.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Akalia was last seen at home about 6:30 am wearing a white blouse, purple tie, lavender skirt and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akalia Fuller is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.