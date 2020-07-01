14-year-old Britania Smith missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Britania Smith of Rock Borrow Avenue, Kingston, who has been missing since Monday, June 22.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Rockfort Police are that about 1:00 pm, Smith was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, black jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britania Smith is being asked to contact the Rockfort Police at 876-922-2941, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Britania Smith was available at the time of this publication.