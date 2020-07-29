14-year-old Dachanel McLeod missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Dachanel McLeod of Segal Way in Old Harbour, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, July 20.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports are that Dachanel was last seen at Redemption Arcade in downtown Kingston about 11:00 am, wearing a black blouse, yellow pants and a pair of black and white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with the information about the whereabouts of Dachanel McLeod is being asked to contact the Darling Street Police at 876-948-6773, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dachanel McLeod was made available at the time of this publication.