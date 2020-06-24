14-year-old Shani Thompson missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shani Thompson of Henry Morgan Avenue in Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 23.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 6:45 am, Shani was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shani Thompson is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Shani Thompson was available at the time of this publication.