Over 140 Cuban medical professionals arrive in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One hundred and forty Cuban medical professionals arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston today to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Thank you Cuba for your quick response to our request for support against COVID-19! Thanks to the local health team who coordinated to get this mission here in just over a month,” Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton tweeted earlier.

He said the professionals will be quarantined for 14 days and then deployed across hospitals islandwide.