141 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 141 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases on record for the island to 2,011, of which 1,032 are active.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said 12 persons are moderately ill and four are critically ill.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (87), St Catherine (26), Manchester (eight), St James (seven), St Thomas (eight), Portland (three), St Elizabeth (one) and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded 42 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 888.