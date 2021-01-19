145 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 145 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,419 and the death toll to 329.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that of the 145 new cases, there were 54 males and 91 females with ages ranging from one to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in Manchester (44), St Catherine (21), Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Ann (15), Clarendon (14), St James (12), St Elizabeth (nine), Portland (five), St Mary, Westmoreland (two each) and Hanover (one).

The country also recorded 16 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,743.