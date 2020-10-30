14 PNPYO delegates bat for Golding
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Fourteen of the People's National Party Youth Organisation's (PNPYO) 21 delegates have declared their support for Mark Golding in the upcoming party presidential election.
General Secretary of the organisation, Dexroy Martin, said the decision to support Golding aligns with the party's current needs.
“Jamaica needs a People's National Party that is vibrant, vocal and visionary. A party grounded in a sense of duty to the uplifting of the masses of the people. A party that listens and has the people at the centre of its decision making,” he said.
Golding and Lisa Hanna will go head to head on November 7 for the position of party president and leader of the Opposition.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy