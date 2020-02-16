14 children among 22 dead in Cameroon massacre —UN

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — A massacre in an anglophone region of Cameroon left 22 villagers dead including 14 children, the UN humanitarian coordination agency OCHA said Sunday. Armed men carried out the killings on Friday in the Northwest region, James Nunan, head of OCHA's office for the Northwest and Southwest provinces, home to the West African country's large English-speaking minority where separatists have been fighting the central government for three years.

