15-y-o 'Brit Brit' missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Britney Williams, otherwise called 'Brit-Brit', of Property Road, Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, July 8.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern police are that Britney was last seen at home about 7:18 pm, wearing a pink blouse and a striped blue skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britney Williams is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police Station at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.