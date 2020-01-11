15-y-o Aaliyah Walters of Waterford missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Fifteen-year-old Aaliyah Walters of Waterford, St Catherine has been reported missing since Friday, January 10.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Waterford police are that Aaliyah was last seen in Waterford wearing a white blouse, blue pleated tunic and a yellow tie.

Anyone knowing Aaliyah's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Waterford police at 876-988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.