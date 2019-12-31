15-y-o Ackoy Tucker missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 15-year-old Ackoy Tucker of Guys Hill, St Catherine who has been missing since Monday, December 9.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 4 feet 2 inches tall.

Police reports are that Tucker was last seen at about 9:00 pm. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown and all efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ackoy Tucker is being asked to contact the Guys Hill Police Station at 876-994-3333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.