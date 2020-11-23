15-y-o Aliesha Nembhard missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Aliesha Nembhard of Effortville, May Pen, Clarendon who went missing today.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 3:40 pm, Aliesha was last seen wearing a pink cropped-top blouse and high waist jeans. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aliesha Nembhard is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876- 986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.