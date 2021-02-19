15-y-o Annakay Williams is missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Annakay Williams, student of Pleasant Valley, Clarendon, who has been missing since February 16.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and about five feet two inches tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 6:30 pm, Annakay was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, dark blue shorts and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Annakay Williams is being asked to contact the May Pen Police Station at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.