15-y-o Annikey Richards goes missing from Spanish Town bus terminus

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Annikey Richards of Clifton district in Portmore St Catherine who has been missing since Monday, June 17.

Annikey is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports are that Annikey was seen at the Spanish Town bus terminus in St Catherine about 7:00 pm dressed in a green shirt, grey pants and a pair of green slippers.

Anyone knowing Annikey's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Portmore Police Station on 949-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.