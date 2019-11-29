15-y-o Britany Millwood goes missing in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Fifteen-year-old Britany Millwood of Angel’s Farm, Spanish Town in St Catherine has been reported missing since Wednesday, November 27.

Britany is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the police are that Britany was last seen in Spanish Town about 5:00 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Britany’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.