15-y-o Burnt Savannah boy missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have activated an Ananda Alert for 15-year-old Jamie Wright otherwise called 'Milo', of Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth who has been missing since Saturday.



Jamie is of brown complexion, slim build and is about four feet tall.



Reports from the Lacovia police are that Jamie was last seen at home about 5:30 am. His mode of dress is unknown at this time.



Anyone knowing Jamie's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Lacovia Police at 876-966-6844, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

