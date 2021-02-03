15-y-o Callisa Whyte of Kingston 11 missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Callisa Whyte of Seaward Drive, Kingston 11who has been missing since Saturday, January 30.

Callisa is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that Callisa was last seen in Green Acres, St Catherine that about 1:00 pm, wearing a pink tights and blue blouse. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Callisa Whyte is asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.