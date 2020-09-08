15-y-o Davia Humphrey is missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Davia Humphrey of Allman Hill, Above Rocks, St Catherine who has been missing since yesterday, Monday, September 7.

She is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Above Rocks police are that Davia was last seen at home about midday wearing a black-and-white blouse, black-and-white skirt, black jacket and a pair of brown slippers.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Above Rocks Police Station at 876-903-9287, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.