15-y-o Jada Grant missing

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Jada Grant of Dumfries Crescent, Morant Bay in St Thomas who has been missing since Thursday, July 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Police reports indicate that Jada left home about 4:00 pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jada Grant is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police Station at 982-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.