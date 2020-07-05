15-y-o Jada Minto missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Jada Minto of Gordon Crossing, Ramble Hill in St James, who has been missing since Saturday, July 4.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 134 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 8:30 pm, Jada was last seen in her community wearing a blue blouse, floral skirt and a pair of black flip flops. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jada Minto is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.