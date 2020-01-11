15-y-o Karena Scott of St Thomas missing

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 15-year-old Karena Scott otherwise called 'Miss Chin', of East Prospect, Crystal City in St Thomas who has been reported missing since Tuesday, January 7.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that Karena left home for school about 8:30 am wearing a white blouse and burgundy plaid tunic.

Anyone knowing Karena's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Morant Bay police at 876-982-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.